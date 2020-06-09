Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.25

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.25 and traded as high as $8.15. Ultralife shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 52,900 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULBI. TheStreet raised shares of Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Ultralife alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $128.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 5,000 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 563,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,791.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 5,534 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $42,279.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 544,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,491.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 39,697 shares of company stock valued at $269,883 over the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 781,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 111,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $6,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.