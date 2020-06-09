BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.91

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as high as $4.58. BBVA Banco Frances shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 1,176,859 shares traded.

BBAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $835.33 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter valued at $6,876,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter valued at $2,836,000. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

