Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $983.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) will post sales of $983.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $989.00 million and the lowest is $975.10 million. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.13.

Shares of CSL opened at $137.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.34. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,808,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 24,464 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.