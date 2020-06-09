China Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

China Natural Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. China Natural Gas shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 40,500 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

China Natural Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ)

China Natural Gas, Inc, an integrated natural gas operator, engages in the sale and distribution of natural gas and gasoline to commercial, industrial, and residential customers in the People's Republic of China. The company is primarily involved in the distribution of compressed natural gas (CNG) through its variable interest entity-owned CNG fueling stations.

