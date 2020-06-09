AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.90

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.25. AEterna Zentaris shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 467,755 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a PE ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.
AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.
About AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.
Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for AEterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.