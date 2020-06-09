AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.90

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.25. AEterna Zentaris shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 467,755 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a PE ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

Get AEterna Zentaris alerts:

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AEterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 89,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.65% of AEterna Zentaris worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

About AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for AEterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.