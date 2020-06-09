Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading Up 1.5%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.34, approximately 692,069 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 425,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$79.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

