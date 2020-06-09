Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.29

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.29 and traded as high as $8.94. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 19,900 shares changing hands.

PLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.