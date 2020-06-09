General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.25. General Moly shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,432,871 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of General Moly in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Moly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Moly stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 312,665 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.46% of General Moly worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

