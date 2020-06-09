QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.09

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.09 and traded as high as $5.64. QuickLogic shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 49,000 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on QuickLogic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

The stock has a market cap of $44.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 92.44% and a negative net margin of 163.18%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 480,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,507 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

