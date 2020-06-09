$29.78 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will post sales of $29.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.82 million and the lowest is $11.83 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $407.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $697.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.37 million to $768.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $91.57.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.