Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $41.63. Sun Hydraulics shares last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 195,455 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNHY)

Sun Hydraulics Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of soolutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

