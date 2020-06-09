USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.35

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.35 and traded as high as $7.08. USA Technologies shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 48,491 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USAT. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USA Technologies stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

