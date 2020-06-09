USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.35

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.35 and traded as high as $7.08. USA Technologies shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 48,491 shares.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USAT. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT)
USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.
