Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.73

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $3.12. Broadwind Energy shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 141,400 shares trading hands.
BWEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $49.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 90,347 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 422,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.
Broadwind Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWEN)
Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.
Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.