Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.73

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $3.12. Broadwind Energy shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 141,400 shares trading hands.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $49.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 90,347 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 422,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.