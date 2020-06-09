ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.62

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.62 and traded as high as $22.67. ChipMOS Technologies shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 3,900 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of ChipMOS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $994.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in ChipMOS Technologies in the first quarter worth $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in ChipMOS Technologies by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS Technologies by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 259,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
QuickLogic Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.09
QuickLogic Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.09
$29.78 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc This Quarter
$29.78 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc This Quarter
Sun Hydraulics Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Sun Hydraulics Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Deer Consumer Products Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01
Deer Consumer Products Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report