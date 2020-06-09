ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.62

ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.62 and traded as high as $22.67. ChipMOS Technologies shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 3,900 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of ChipMOS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $994.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in ChipMOS Technologies in the first quarter worth $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in ChipMOS Technologies by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS Technologies by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 259,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

