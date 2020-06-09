Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Echo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ECTE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Echo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,789 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Echo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECTE)

Echo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transdermal skin permeation and diagnostic medical devices for wearable-health consumer and diabetes outpatient markets. It is developing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, a needle-free wireless continuous glucose monitoring system in a hospital setting in the European Union.

