Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Silver Bull Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SVBL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 243,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

