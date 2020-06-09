iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.83

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.83 and traded as high as $53.65. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF shares last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 13,321 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83.

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IGN)

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

