Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $4.69. Neonode shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 29,649 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Neonode alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $40.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Neonode had a negative net margin of 96.74% and a negative return on equity of 112.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.