VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.05

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.05 and traded as high as $26.06. VIVENDI SA/ADR shares last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 109,317 shares.

VIVHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised VIVENDI SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

