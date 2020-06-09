Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.14

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $8.44. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 5,720,743 shares traded.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.42.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinross Gold (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.