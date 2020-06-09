Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.98. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 40,479 shares trading hands.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0803 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

