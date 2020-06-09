Royale Energy Funds (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.18. Royale Energy Funds shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 210,076 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Royale Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas in the United States. Its principal operations are located in California's Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

