Linamar (TSE:LNR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.97

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.97 and traded as high as $43.60. Linamar shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 190,641 shares changing hands.

LNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 4.9099994 EPS for the current year.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Csaba Havasi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.87, for a total transaction of C$92,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,870,497.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

