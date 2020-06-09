Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.25. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 9,253 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.25.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A Company Profile (TSE:AX.PA)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

