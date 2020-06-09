5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.94

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.07. 5N Plus shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 45,698 shares trading hands.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on 5N Plus from C$3.50 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.
The firm has a market cap of $132.21 million and a PE ratio of 29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.94.
In other news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$389,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,525,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,584,875. Also, Director Arjang Roshan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$384,434. Insiders have bought 315,100 shares of company stock worth $522,095 in the last 90 days.
5N Plus Company Profile (TSE:VNP)
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
