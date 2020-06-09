5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.94

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.07. 5N Plus shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 45,698 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on 5N Plus from C$3.50 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $132.21 million and a PE ratio of 29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.94.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$389,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,525,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,584,875. Also, Director Arjang Roshan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$384,434. Insiders have bought 315,100 shares of company stock worth $522,095 in the last 90 days.

5N Plus Company Profile (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.