Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $155.37

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $155.37 and traded as high as $174.11. Franco Nevada shares last traded at $171.73, with a volume of 714,169 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$190.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$159.67.
The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$193.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$155.37.
In other news, Director Randall Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$204.90, for a total transaction of C$5,122,427.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,244,855. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total transaction of C$977,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,706,569.98. Insiders have sold a total of 203,339 shares of company stock worth $39,509,614 in the last 90 days.
About Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.