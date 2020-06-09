Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $155.37

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $155.37 and traded as high as $174.11. Franco Nevada shares last traded at $171.73, with a volume of 714,169 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$190.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$159.67.

The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$193.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$155.37.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78. The company had revenue of C$322.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$322.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.4555659 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$204.90, for a total transaction of C$5,122,427.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,244,855. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total transaction of C$977,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,706,569.98. Insiders have sold a total of 203,339 shares of company stock worth $39,509,614 in the last 90 days.

About Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

