Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,258.63

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4,258.63 and traded as high as $4,410.00. Intercontinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $4,316.00, with a volume of 746,621 shares.

IHG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,150 ($52.82) to GBX 3,350 ($42.64) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 2,750 ($35.00) to GBX 2,050 ($26.09) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,150 ($52.82) to GBX 3,900 ($49.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($54.73) price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,530 ($57.66) to GBX 4,080 ($51.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,023.33 ($51.21).

The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion and a PE ratio of 18.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,656.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,258.63.

In other Intercontinental Hotels Group news, insider Patrick Cescau acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,648 ($33.70) per share, for a total transaction of £100,094.40 ($127,395.19). Also, insider Arthur de Haast acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($50.91) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($50,910.02).

About Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

