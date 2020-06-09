iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.67

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.67 and traded as high as $27.55. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 633,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

