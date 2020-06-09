Etrion (TSE:ETX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Etrion SA (TSE:ETX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.22. Etrion shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,159.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Etrion SA will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. It operates through two segments, Solar Energy Chile and Solar Energy Japan. The company owns 44 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Tohoku Electric Power Co,Inc The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

