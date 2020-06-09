Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.11

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $7.52. Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 85,900 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 322,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 47,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 120,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

