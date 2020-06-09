Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.11

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $7.52. Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 85,900 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.
About Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT)
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
