Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $676.79

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $676.79 and traded as high as $700.20. Phoenix Group shares last traded at $685.80, with a volume of 1,202,019 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHNX shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($9.67) to GBX 690 ($8.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.04) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 904 ($11.51) to GBX 786 ($10.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 689.80 ($8.78).

The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 600.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 676.79.

In other news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.08), for a total transaction of £56,330.85 ($71,695.11). Also, insider Kory Sorenson bought 1,200 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £5,700 ($7,254.68). Insiders have sold a total of 164,732 shares of company stock valued at $94,471,662 in the last ninety days.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

