Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $676.79

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $676.79 and traded as high as $700.20. Phoenix Group shares last traded at $685.80, with a volume of 1,202,019 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHNX shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($9.67) to GBX 690 ($8.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.04) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 904 ($11.51) to GBX 786 ($10.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 689.80 ($8.78).
The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 600.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 676.79.
Phoenix Group Company Profile (LON:PHNX)
Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.
