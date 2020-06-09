Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.00

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.00 and traded as high as $69.78. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $69.54, with a volume of 46,600 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the first quarter worth about $264,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.