Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to post $305.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.55 million and the highest is $307.37 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $409.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $876.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $837.08 million to $900.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

RRGB opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $230.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.53.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Steve Lumpkin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

