$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will announce $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. Intuit reported sales of $994.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

In other news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,168,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,098,802,000 after purchasing an additional 76,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,947,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,399 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 21.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,103,000 after purchasing an additional 89,352 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $293.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.