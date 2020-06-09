$6.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to announce $6.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.03 billion and the lowest is $6.64 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $8.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $29.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.01 billion to $30.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.88 billion to $31.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.62.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $1,552,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,357 shares in the company, valued at $29,030,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 183,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,410. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.46. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.