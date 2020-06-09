$44.43 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) to report $44.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.11 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $45.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $186.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.78 billion to $188.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $198.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $194.47 billion to $202.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.32.

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,274.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $281,794.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,243. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $134,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,978,000 after acquiring an additional 860,769 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $54,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,810,000 after acquiring an additional 563,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,986,000 after acquiring an additional 453,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.