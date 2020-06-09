$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $5.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

BIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIG opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $42.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.