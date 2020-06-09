Jiayin Group (JFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JFIN opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $120.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

