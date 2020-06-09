$149.30 Million in Sales Expected for Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) to announce sales of $149.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.68 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $161.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year sales of $629.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $626.41 million to $632.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $666.10 million, with estimates ranging from $662.92 million to $669.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.86 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.61%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 13,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $499,380.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,240,365 shares in the company, valued at $607,227,247.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 46,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,266 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 120.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

