HEXO (HEXO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 11th. Analysts expect HEXO to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:HEXO opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. HEXO has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $6.80.
HEXO Company Profile
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.
