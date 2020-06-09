HEXO (HEXO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 11th. Analysts expect HEXO to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HEXO opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. HEXO has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $6.80.

HEXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.15 to $1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America started coverage on HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on HEXO from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Desjardins cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.62.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.