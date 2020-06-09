Oracle (ORCL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 16th. Analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Oracle has set its Q4 guidance at $1.20-1.28 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORCL opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

