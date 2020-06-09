FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Increased by William Blair

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fastenal in a report issued on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $42.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 29.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $281,394.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

