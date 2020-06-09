DA Davidson Comments on United Community Banks, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Community Banks in a research report issued on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UCBI. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.34. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). United Community Banks had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $144.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.