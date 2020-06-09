Zacks Investment Research Lowers YPF (NYSE:YPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF (NYSE:YPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on YPF. ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered YPF from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. YPF has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.23.

YPF stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. YPF has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of YPF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in YPF by 174.2% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in YPF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in YPF in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in YPF during the first quarter worth about $141,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

