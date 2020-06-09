Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

HROW has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ HROW opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $152.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.45). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harrow Health will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 96,800 shares of company stock worth $548,650. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

