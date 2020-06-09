Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Get Icon alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Shares of ICLR opened at $162.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. Icon has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $178.99.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Icon will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Icon by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 123,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Icon by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Icon by 6.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,801,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,017,000 after purchasing an additional 125,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icon (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.