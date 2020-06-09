InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InMode Ltd. is a provider of medical technologies. It develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency technology. The company serves plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. InMode Ltd. is based in Yokneam, Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. InMode has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). InMode had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $40.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InMode will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 135.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 296.5% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,207 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth $187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth $1,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

