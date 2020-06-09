Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.88.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda purchased 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Ingredion by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ingredion by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingredion (INGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.