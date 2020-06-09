Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Heineken has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kru?ovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

