Herc (NYSE:HRI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRI. ValuEngine raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. Herc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.31. Herc had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Herc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

